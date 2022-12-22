Georgia is expected to see some of the lowest temperatures in five years this week, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill watch is in effect for the areas served by Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) with temperatures projected to drop into negative single digits across north and central Georgia Thursday night through Saturday. Jackson EMC is closely monitoring the projected forecast and is ready to respond if necessary.

While the current weather forecast does not call for significant winter precipitation in the area, extreme temperatures and high winds can cause a threat to lines that deliver power to homes and businesses. Members are urged to be prepared in the event they experience an interruption of service.

