Georgia is expected to see some of the lowest temperatures in five years this week, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill watch is in effect for the areas served by Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) with temperatures projected to drop into negative single digits across north and central Georgia Thursday night through Saturday. Jackson EMC is closely monitoring the projected forecast and is ready to respond if necessary.
While the current weather forecast does not call for significant winter precipitation in the area, extreme temperatures and high winds can cause a threat to lines that deliver power to homes and businesses. Members are urged to be prepared in the event they experience an interruption of service.
Before starting your holiday weekend plans, be sure to have your storm kit ready just in case. As a reminder, good winter storm kits include water, a flashlight, batteries, weather radio, blankets, waterproof outerwear, insulated clothing, a warm hat, gloves and shoes with good traction. You can learn more about winter weather preparation at jacksonemc.com/storm.
To prepare for hazards present during and after the extreme cold, consider the following electrical safety tips:
- Beware of fallen power lines. If you come upon a fallen power line, assume it is electrically charged. This includes cable TV feeds and telephone lines. Report any downed line to your power company.
- Take proper precautions when using a generator if you lose power. Place the generator outside the home, as dangerous carbon monoxide fumes are odorless and can quickly overwhelm you indoors. Also, never connect generators to another power source, such as power lines. The reverse flow of electricity or “backfeed” can electrocute an unsuspecting utility worker. More information on generator safety is available at https://www.jacksonemc.com/safety/information-and-tips/generator-safety.
- Prepare for medical needs, such as having a plan for loved ones who depend on medical equipment that requires electricity. This includes backup power, extra medical supplies and medication, or going to an alternative location until the storm is over.
