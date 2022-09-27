Jackson EMC is closely monitoring the weather forecast and the potential impact on our area from Hurricane Ian. Crews are ready to respond, if conditions warrant.
Storm projections are still developing, but recent updates indicate that the storm system could reach northeast Georgia on Friday evening and continue through Saturday potentially bringing heavy rain and strong winds. High winds could cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines, resulting in power outages.
As always, Jackson EMC linemen and contact center team members stand ready to respond to our members when needed.
To prepare for hazards present during and after the winter storm, consider the following electrical safety tips:
- Beware of fallen power lines. If you come upon a fallen power line, assume it is electrically charged. This includes cable TV feeds and telephone lines. Report any downed line to your power company.
- Report an outage to Jackson EMC at 1-800-245-4044 or by visiting outage.jacksonemc.com.
- Take proper precautions when using a generator if you lose power. Place the generator outside the home, as dangerous carbon monoxide fumes are odorless and can quickly overwhelm you indoors. Also, never connect generators to another power source, such as power lines. The reverse flow of electricity or “backfeed” can electrocute an unsuspecting utility worker. More information on generator safety is available at https://www.jacksonemc.com/safety/information-and-tips/generator-safety.
- Prepare for medical needs, such as having a plan for loved ones who depend on medical equipment that requires electricity. This includes backup power, extra medical supplies and medication, or going to an alternative location until the storm is over.
- A final helpful hint. In the event of a power outage, check your breaker panels before calling your power company. Check both the main breaker on the inside panel and outside disconnect (usually only found in newer homes) located close to your electric meter. If the breaker is tripped, it will be stopped halfway between "off" and "on." Turn the breaker off first and then back on to reset it. If you still have power in part of your home, check the individual breakers in the panel.
For more information about storm preparation, to report outages and for a listing of current outages visit: jacksonemc.com/storm.
