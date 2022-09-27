Jackson EMC is closely monitoring the weather forecast and the potential impact on our area from Hurricane Ian. Crews are ready to respond, if conditions warrant.

Storm projections are still developing, but recent updates indicate that the storm system could reach northeast Georgia on Friday evening and continue through Saturday potentially bringing heavy rain and strong winds. High winds could cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines, resulting in power outages.

