Jackson EMC has released 56 contractors to assist in Hurricane Ian restoration efforts in the Orlando, Fla., area. The contract crew members will be assisting Florida Power and Light, Florida’s largest utility serving more than 12 million customers.
Jackson EMC regularly uses contractors for construction, maintenance and vegetation management. The contractors released to assist with restoration efforts in Florida are construction crews. Jackson EMC linemen and other support personnel stand ready to respond to members if needed.
