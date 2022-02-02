Jackson EMC has released 44 contractors in advance of Winter Storm Landon, which is forecasted to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the Plains and Midwest.
Sixteen contract crew members will be assisting Oklahoma Gas and Electric, a utility company that serves 843,000 customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. An additional 28 contract crew members will be assisting Oncor Electric, which serves 3.8 million homes and businesses in Texas.
Jackson EMC regularly uses contractors for construction, maintenance and vegetation management. The contractors released to assist with restoration efforts in Oklahoma and Texas are heavy construction and service crews. Jackson EMC linemen and other support personnel stand ready to respond to Jackson EMC members, if needed.
