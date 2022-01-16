Jackson EMC linemen are working to restore power outages caused by a mixture of freezing precipitation and high winds. In the first few hours of the storm, Jackson EMC has restored roughly 6,000 outages. Jackson EMC expect outages to continue throughout the day as forecasts predict winter weather to continue across its service area.
As of 11 a.m., there are 6,419 members affected by outages in the following counties:
- Hall 3,390
- Banks 844
- Gwinnett 657
- Barrow 571
- Jackson 247
- Lumpkin 285
- Madison 442
- White 7
- Clarke 3
For real-time outage information, see the outage map available here: www.jacksonemc.com/storm.
Jackson EMC has 128 additional contract crew members working side-by-side with its linemen to remove damaged trees and limbs and make outage repairs as quickly as safety practices and conditions allow.
Members may report outages from their computer or mobile device at outage.jacksonemc.com, or by calling 1-800-245-4044.
