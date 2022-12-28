The holiday weekend brought record-setting low temperatures across Jackson EMC’s 10-county service area. Members set a new record for electricity use on Saturday as low temperatures drove up energy demand. The new record came as the temperatures dropped into the single digits and more people ran their heating systems, which increased the demand for electricity.

Line crews and member services staff worked around the clock through the holiday weekend to restore power to more than 23,000 members who were impacted. Jackson EMC received assistance from 75 contract crew members and linemen from Hart EMC.

