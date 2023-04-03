Jackson EMC is joining electric membership corporations throughout Georgia in paying tribute to linemen on April 10 in observance of Lineman Appreciation Day.
As one of the most vital jobs in America, linemen often work near or with energized wires and equipment in order to maintain the nation’s energy infrastructure. This potentially dangerous line of work is important 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Whether it be a weekend, a holiday, or late at night, linemen answer the call.
“These highly trained professionals are on the frontlines to restore power and maintain our nation’s vital electrical infrastructure. Their tireless dedication to their craft makes me incredibly proud of our Jackson EMC linemen,” said Jackson EMC President and CEO Chip Jakins.
“We’re proud of the work our linemen do every day, but in April we set aside a special time to honor this dedicated group of professionals,” Jakins added.
This month, Jackson EMC members are asked to share their words and stories of appreciation for linemen by using the hashtag #ThankALineman on social media or by sending a note to their Jackson EMC office. The cooperative is also honoring its linemen with appreciation events.
The Jackson EMC Board of Directors recently adopted a resolution commending the company’s linemen and recognized their creativity, adaptability, dedication, and professionalism in meeting the challenges of recent record setting cold and heat system peaks. The resolution also formally honored and observed April 10 as “Jackson EMC Lineman Appreciation Day.” The Georgia State House and Senate also introduced resolutions recently to honor utility line workers in the state.
