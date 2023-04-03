Jackson EMC is joining electric membership corporations throughout Georgia in paying tribute to linemen on April 10 in observance of Lineman Appreciation Day.

As one of the most vital jobs in America, linemen often work near or with energized wires and equipment in order to maintain the nation’s energy infrastructure. This potentially dangerous line of work is important 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Whether it be a weekend, a holiday, or late at night, linemen answer the call.

