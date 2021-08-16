Jackson County is one of the fastest growing counties in North Georgia with a 25.5% population increase between 2010 and 2020.
Census data release last week showed that Jackson no has a population of 75,907 compared to 60,485 in 2010.
Jackson was behind Forsyth County's growth of 43%, the highest rate in the state.
The census data also shows that Jackson's Hispanic population is its largest minority group.
There were 6,712 Hispanics (8.8%) counted in 2020, 5,232 blacks (6.9%) and 1,780 Asians (2.3%).
