The spread of COVID-19 continued to worsen over the past week in Jackson County.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 425 new cases reported over the past two weeks in the county. That’s 569 cases per 100,000 residents, the highest per capita rate of any county in North Georgia.
Neighboring Barrow County is also being hit hard with 446 new cases over the past two weeks (that’s 516 per 100,000 residents).
In Jackson County, there were 38 new COVID cases reported on Monday, Aug. 9, by 3 p.m., bringing the moving 7-day average to 43.7 cases per day.
A massive spike was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with 82 cases confirmed that day. That’s the highest daily rate in the county since January.
Meanwhile, 35% of Jackson Countians are fully vaccinated, compared to the state average of 41%.
Northeast Georgia Health System reported 159 positive COVID-19 patients at its facilities on Monday, Aug. 9, matching the first peak the system reached in April 2020 (but far lower than its most severe peak in December and January). Eighty-three percent of those hospitalized Monday at NGHS were not vaccinated.
