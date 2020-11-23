Jackson County set a new high last week for the number of positive Covid cases in a single day.
Jackson recorded 44 positive cases on Nov. 20, the highest in a single day since July 24 when the county had 40 positive cases in one day.
The spike in cases is also pushing the county's seven-day average into record territory with 25.9 cases per day on Nov. 21, just below the county's record of 26.1 cases per day seen on Sept. 4.
The county's Covid case load has shot up since mid-October. Over the last two weeks, Jackson had a rate of 477 cases per 100,000 people, much higher than the overall state rate of 295 per 100,000.
The county also recorded additional deaths over the last week. As of Nov. 21, the county had 48 Covid deaths with four other deaths probable from the virus since March.
Some 244 people have been hospitalized and the overall positive case count is nearly at 3,000 with 2,976 confirmed cases.
Local schools are out this week for the Thanksgiving break, but they were also being hit with the impact of the virus.
Last week, the Jackson County School System had two schools with quarantine rates of over 20%. West Jackson Elementary School had 28.7% of its students and staff absent due to quarantine, a situation that had led the school to move to online classes last week.
East Jackson Middle School was at 24.2% last week.
Overall, the system had 7.8% of its students and staff (666 people) under virus quarantine.
In the Jefferson City School System, 4.8% of students were absent due to quarantine.
