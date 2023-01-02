A small number of Jackson County officials gathered for the 96th annual New Year's Program held at the Historic Courthouse on Jan. 2.

The program began in 1927 under the leadership of Judge W.W. Dickson. At that time, county officials didn't take a holiday on New Year's and gathered on the first day of the new year to as for divine guidance in the coming year.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.