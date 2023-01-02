A small number of Jackson County officials gathered for the 96th annual New Year's Program held at the Historic Courthouse on Jan. 2.
The program began in 1927 under the leadership of Judge W.W. Dickson. At that time, county officials didn't take a holiday on New Year's and gathered on the first day of the new year to as for divine guidance in the coming year.
Other presiding officers of the event since Dickson have been: Col. H.W. Davis, Judge R.H. Griffeth, Clerk of Court Billy Elder, Probate Judge J.T. Wilkes, Clerk of Court Reba Parks, Judge David Motes and Solicitor Don Moore. Sheriff Janis Mangum has presided since 2019.
The guest speaker for 2023 was Vaugh Howington, Jr. who spoke about the need for more love between people in the new year.
Howington is pastor at Erastus Christian Church and co-owner of Trademark Medical Transport in Commerce.
