The COVID virus continues to ravage Jackson County as positive cases have climbed rapidly over the last two weeks with the seven-day average topping 50 positive cases per day, the highest level since early February.
The numbers also continue to make Jackson County the hotspot in North Georgia for the virus.
As of Aug. 16, the 7-day average was 50.1 people per day and a test positivity rate of 20.8%.
At the winter peak, the average number of people in the county testing positive was just over 100 per day with a positivity rate of 32%.
Over the past two weeks, 657 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.
The county has also seen one additional confirmed death, bringing the total to 141 since the pandemic began. There have also been 13 probable COVID-related deaths.
Jackson County has had 9,579 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITAL SEEING SURGE
Northeast Georgia Health System crossed another grim milestone this week, topping its second peak which was reported in August 2020. At that peak, there were 179 COVID patients across the hospital system’s facilities.
On Aug. 16, there were 195 COVID patients at NGHS. Of those, 84% are unvaccinated. The percentage of those unvaccinated in critical care is 96%.
