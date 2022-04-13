Jackson County is the fastest growing in the state, according to Mark Kooyman, CEO of Experience Insight Group.
Kooyman recently spoke to the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce about the county's growth and where it was coming from.
The population of Jackson County exploded during the pandemic years 2019-2022 by growing 14.1%, Kooyman said and currently stands at 79,852 people. He said the county is projected to grow by 8.2% in the next five years as well.
Among the datapoint Kooyman noted were:
• Families with kids and boomers were the two largest groups moving to Jackson County, Kooyman said. Millennials are driving the county's population expansion while Boomers are driving the county's real estate price climb.
• The county and surrounding area is becoming more diverse as both the Black and Hispanic populations are increasing. He noted that in neighboring Gwinnett County, the Black population is now the largest ethnic group at over 29% of that county's population. "That is the population base coming in," he said.
• "The Hispanic population is exploding, that's the labor base of the United States; that's who works the manufacturing jobs in the United States," he said. Kooyman said some of the Hispanic population is exiting poultry plant work in nearby communities for Jackson County's manufacturing and distribution center jobs.
• The county's education profile is changing as an increasing number of people have higher education credentials than in the past. "Your population base is changing," he said.
• The average household income in Jackson County is now over $100,000 at $109,000. That has gone up 41.2 % since 2019.
• Home values have also exploded, going up 89.7% since 2019, from $171,000 to $325,000. The City of Jefferson's home values went up 68% to $338,000 while Commerce's went up 45.9% to $194,000. Countywide, homes over $500,000 went up from 3% of county houses to 15% since 2019.
• Going forward, Kooyman said development should have "retro look" with small downtowns rather than shopping malls or strip shopping centers typical of suburbs. He said traditional downtowns are the look residents want.
