The Jackson County and City of Jefferson school systems saw a jump in students being quarantined due to exposure to the COVID virus last week.
Jackson County saw its number of students and staff under quarantine go up to 332 (3.6% of total student and staff) from 64 the week before. The system was also monitoring 23 active cases of COVID, up from 8 cases the week before.
In the Jefferson School System, 3.6% of students (around 142) were absent last week due to COVID exposure, up from 106 students the week before.
For the second week in a row, the Commerce City School System reported no COVID cases or quarantines.
