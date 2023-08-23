Jackson County leaders and public safety officials held a "first call out" ceremony on Aug. 22 for the county's new $20 million communications system.

County EMA director Bryan Bullock gave a history of radio communications in the county, noting that it was Doug Waters who played a key role in the development of that system in the 1960s. Waters, now retired from public service, was in attendance at the event.

