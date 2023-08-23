Jackson County leaders and public safety officials held a "first call out" ceremony on Aug. 22 for the county's new $20 million communications system.
County EMA director Bryan Bullock gave a history of radio communications in the county, noting that it was Doug Waters who played a key role in the development of that system in the 1960s. Waters, now retired from public service, was in attendance at the event.
The ceremony highlight was the "first call" from E911 director Lou Ann David to Sheriff Janis Mangum. E911 assistant director Barbara Adams also sent a first page out to all county public safety responders, causing pagers to go off among many of those attending the event.
Bullock said the old county communications had reached the end of its life and the new Motorola system would integrate with all public safety departments in the county, county schools, surrounding counties and area hospitals.
The system will be paid for largely with special local option sales taxes, officials said.
