Jackson County is the third-worst in the state in the rate of new Covid cases over the past two weeks.
The county has had 882 positive cases over the past 14 days, a number that pushed its rate to a high of 1,181 cases per 100,000 people. That's the third highest rate in Georgia behind Whitfield and Rabun counties.
In addition, the county also has a high positive rate at 24% of all tests giving a positive result for the virus. That is also among the highest rates of any county in the state.
Overall, the county has had over 4,850 positive cases to date with 292 people hospitalized.
At least 57 people in the county have died from Covid with another 10 deaths are suspected to be from the virus.
