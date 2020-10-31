A record number of voters in Jackson County are casting a ballot for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Over 31,000 people had cast a ballot as of Friday, Oct. 30 either by absentee ballot or in-person early voting.
That's more than the total votes cast in the county in the 2018 or 2016 General Elections.
Nearly 7,000 of those votes were by absentee ballot.
Voting on election day, Nov. 3, will vote at one of Jackson County's four precinct locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those locations are:
Jefferson/Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church on Old Pendergrass Rd.
South Jackson — Southside Church on Hwy. 129.
Braselton/West Jackson —Free Chapel Church on Cherry Drive.
Commerce/North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church on Mt. Olive Church Rd. Commerce.
