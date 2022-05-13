Jackson County was ranked second in the state and 18th nationally for having the most incoming investments by the rating firm Smartasset.
Jackson was just behind Long County in Georgia which is smaller than Jackson, somewhat skewing its business growth increase data.
Barrow County ranked 6th in the state and 61st nationally on the same measure.
