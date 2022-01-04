Jackson County continues to see skyrocketing numbers in COVID-19 cases. The county also reached its highest peak in daily COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
Over the past two weeks, the county has seen 1,115 new cases. That’s slightly higher than the state average per capita (1,493 per 100,000 residents in Jackson County, compared to 1,469 in the state).
New Year’s Day was the worst day on record in Jackson County when looking at total positive COVID-19 cases. There were 211 new cases reported that day, far higher than the previous peaks set in January 2021 and September.
As of Jan. 4, the 7-day rolling average is 116.4 cases per day in Jackson County.
The county remains fourth highest in the state when looking at confirmed cases per capita.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jackson County has had 14,457 confirmed cases, resulting in 224 deaths and 14 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to rise in area hospitals as well. As of Jan. 3, Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 202 COVID patients at its facilities.
