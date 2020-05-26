Jackson County recorded its fourth official death from the COVID virus this past week. An 87-year-old female reportedly died of the virus.
All four victims listed for Jackson County have been female.
A total of 29 people from Jackson have been hospitalized and 148 have officially tested positive for the virus, according to state data.
Statewide, there have been 1,853 deaths from the virus.
