Jackson County has recorded its fifth and sixth victims of the COVID-19 virus during the last week.
Both victims were men. One was 83-years-old and the other 78-years-old, according to state department of health reports.
They were the first males from Jackson to die from the virus.
The other four victims were women ages 53, 77, 64 and 87.
County-wide, 195 people have tested positive for the virus and 34 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak.
There have been 2,089 deaths across Georgia since the outbreak and over 100,000 have died across the nation.
