Jackson County recorded its third death Tuesday night from the COVID-19 virus.
The death was listed as a 64-year-old female who had an underlying medical condition.
All three deaths in Jackson County have been females. The other two were recorded as being 53 and 77 years old.
Hospitalization of Jackson County citizens has also been rising and was up to 21 people as of May 5.
Overall, 114 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.
