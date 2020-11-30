A third counting of ballots in Jackson County confirmed that President Donald Trump heavily carried the county over Democrat Joe Biden.
The machine recount was completed Nov. 25 in the county as part of a statewide recount requested by the Trump administration. The machine recount was the second recount since the Nov. 3 election in Georgia with a hand recount "audit" having been done earlier.
Biden carried Georgia by a little over 12,000 votes and the recount isn't expected to change the outcome in the state despite Trump attacking Georgia GOP leaders over the results and making unfounded allegations of fraud.
In Jackson County, the recount showed that Trump got 29,502 votes, a few more than the original count of 29,491. Biden got 7,642 votes in the recount, one more than he got in the original count.
The statewide recount is expected to be completed by the Dec. 2 deadline across the state.
Over the past weekend, Trump again lashed out at Gov. Brian Kemp over the results, saying he was "ashamed" he had endorsed Kemp in the 2018 governor's race.
Trump has filed numerous unsuccessful court challenges in Georgia and several other swing states in a bid to overturn election results where he lost to Biden. Trump has falsely claimed that he "won" the election, although the results across the country show that he actually lost.
The state's recount comes as election officials prepare for a runoff on Jan. 5, 2021, for Georgia's two senate seats. The balance of power in the Senate could be decided in those races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.