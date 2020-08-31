The results of runoff voting in Jackson County for the State Senate District 50 race remained the same following Monday's recount.
The district-wide recount was requested by candidate Stacy Hall, who came up 40 votes short against Bo Hatchett in the Aug. 12 runoff contest.
Hall carried Jackson County by 34 votes in both the Aug. 12 count and in the Aug. 31 recount tabulation.
District-wide results have not yet been finalized.
