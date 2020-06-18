A recount of Jackson County ballots was proceeding Thursday evening at the elections office in Jefferson.
The move is to recount the votes cast in the June 9 race for State Court Solicitor where just 14 votes separated candidates Jim David and Gaberial Bradford with Bradford leading.
Officials hoped to finish up the count Thursday night.
