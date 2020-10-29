Jackson County responders are working to locate and clean up trees that have fallen across roads in Jackson County following the overnight hit of tropical storm winds.
Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock said an emergency operations center for the county is operating from the Jefferson Fire Department. County roads and bridges crews are being dispatched to locations as calls come in to 911, he said.
Bullock said a trees fell on a house in Commerce and one in Talmo, but no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.