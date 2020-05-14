Long-time Jefferson School System superintendent John Jackson tendered his resignation May 14 after 23 years in the position. He was among the longest-serving superintendents in the state.
Assistant superintendent Donna McMullan was designated by the board to become the system's superintendent starting July 1. The board has to announce its decision 14 days before taking final action. BOE chairman Ronnie Hopkins said the BOE may have a called meeting toward the end of May to take final action in naming McMullan.
JACKSON
Jackson, who retired once before and came back to the system under the 49 percent system, said he felt it was time for someone who has more technology experience to take over the jobs.
Jackson said that education was today heavily intertwined with technology and that technology is "not in my wheelhouse."
"It's time to hand off to someone who knows more than I do," he said.
Jackson's contract ends June 31.
"It's time for me to step out of the picture," he said.
Jackson has been in education for 47 years with 45 of those in administrative positions. In the 1980s, he was principal at Jefferson High School before moving on to other jobs, eventually returning as superintendent 23 years ago.
Jackson said the long continuity of Jefferson's leadership was key to the system's overall success, noting that three current members of the board of education were there when he was hired. Two other members of today's BOE were students at JHS when Jackson was principal there.
