Jackson County saw a boom in sales tax revenues in 2021, netting over $11.1 million in local option sales taxes during the year.
That amount is over $2 million more than in 2020 and was $2.7 million over budget.
Twice in 2021 — November and December — the county had over $1 million in local option sales taxes.
Local option sales taxes have grown over the last five years from $6.5 million in 2017 to last year's record amount.
The same pattern also holds true for special local option sales taxes (SPLOST) which was up over $3.4 million in 2021 from 2020.
SPLOST dollars totaled $18.5 million in 2021, up from $15.1 million in 2020.
