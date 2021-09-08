Sales tax revenues to Jackson County continued to set new highs over the summer with both June and July topping $900,000 in sales taxes each month.
July saw revenues hit $951,200, the second-highest number ever falling only below last December's $1.01 million record.
June sales tax income was $933,500, the third-highest monthly number on record.
Through the first seven months of 2021, the county has received $6 million in sales tax income. The budget for 2021 is $8.4 million.
