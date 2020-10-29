The Jackson County School System won't open its doors on Thursday, Oct. 29 due to the county being under a tropical storm warning. The system will move to remote learning for the day and plans to reopen on Friday, Oct. 30.
The JCSS joins several other North Georgia systems that are closed due to heavy wind and rain expected from tropical storm Zeta.
As of 4 a.m. Thursday, Jackson EMC was not reporting any power outages in Jackson County.
AS of 3:30 a.m. the wind was from the south at 15-17 mph and is expected to increase to as high as 40 mph.
