Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. A wind blown steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 76F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.