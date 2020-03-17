The Jackson County School System has extended its closure to April 13.
The system had earlier said it would be closed until March 30.
The governor mandated all schools close through the end of the month in an announcement Monday.
Some observers believe that given the dynamics of the Coronavirus, schools may not reopen this school year.
