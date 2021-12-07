Jackson County could get some windfall funds from the $26 billion national opioid settlement.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners agreed Dec. 6 to participate in a class-action lawsuit with other local governments to get some of the funds.
Exactly how much the county will get or how the funds would be expended aren't yet known.
The BOC agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the state and other local governments to participate in the deal. The county is being represented by the law firm of Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley.
A collation of states sued drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three firms that distributed opioid painkillers amid a rising number of opioid overdoses and deaths. The states and the companies reached a settlement in July.
According to NPR, the nation had a record of 93,000 deaths from opioid overdoses in 2020.
None of the firms admitted wrongdoing in the settlement.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on Dec. 6, the BOC:
• agreed to extend the closing date for the purchase of the Gordon Street Center property until Feb. 16, 2022.
• discussed supporting a resolution from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia to change some of the rules governing how cities annex property in the state. A state House committee is expected to present legislation during the 2022 legislative session about the issue. According to county officials, the goal in the legislation is to prevent cities from annexing property in order to help a developer avoid more stringent zoning rules in a county.
• reappointed various members to the county airport authority, county board of health, county industrial development authority, county planning commission, county recreation committee and county keep Jackson beautiful committee.
