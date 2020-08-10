Jackson County has topped the 1,000 mark in the number of confirmed COVID cases.
As of Aug. 9, the county reported 1,063 cases of the virus. It has also topped the 100 mark in the number of people hospitalized with 103 so far.
The number of deaths also jumped over the last week to 16. It had been steady at 13 deaths for the last month.
While that data represents the cumulative impact of the virus since March, the overall moving 7-day average has actually slowed since July 29.
The county hit a high of 25.7 cases per day on that date, but as of Aug. 6, that had dropped to 16.6 new cases.
Statewide, 4,200 people have died and over 20,000 hospitalized from the virus.
