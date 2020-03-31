The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County jumped from two to seven overnight.
The March 31 report from the Georgia Department of Health showed that Jackson now has seven cases. The report said there have been no deaths of a Jackson County citizen from the virus.
Statewide, Georgia reported 3,817 confirmed cases with 818 hospitalizations and 108 deaths.
Counties around Jackson also recorded large increase of the virus in the March 31 reporting:
Banks County — 3 confirmed, 0 deaths
Barrow County — 18 confirmed, 2 deaths
Clarke County — 50 confirmed, 5 deaths
Hall County — 65 confirmed, 0 deaths
Franklin County - 4 confirmed, 0 deaths
Madison County — 3 confirmed, 1 death
