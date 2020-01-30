The Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority will consider a recommendation in March for a five-year extension of its management contract .
Jacobs is the current manager for the contract and that extends to Sept. 25.
The engineering committee recommended last Wednesday, Jan. 22, that the contract be extended. Jacobs has been the contract manager for several years.
Its fee for the first year of the five-year contract is proposed to be $1.353 million. According to the “statement of revenues, expenses and changes in net position,” Jacobs had been paid $1.075 million through the end of December. The authority budget provided for $1.3 million to Jacobs in 2019.
Jacobs manages the Bear Creek Reservoir and the administrative duties of the authority for UOBWA.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the UOBWA board:
•heard a financial report that shows Jackson County contributed $1.4 million to the water authority’s operating budget. Jackson County was budgeted to pay $1.2 million. The county is the heaviest user of the UOBWA’s supply and it pays about 40 percent of the authority’s budget and almost 42 percent of the debt service. Other counties in the UOBWA are Athens-Clarke, Oconee and Barrow.
•heard a report that shows Barrow County pays nearly 31 percent of the UOBWA budget and about 38 percent of the debt service.
•heard that Brandon Ashley, with Jackson EMC, had been appointed to the Operations Committee from Jackson County.
