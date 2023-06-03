Jaemor Farms is closing its Banks Crossing location at the end of the month. The popular storefront will close on July 1, a move that the company says will allow it to offer new services at its long-standing Alto location.

“Over the past 10 years, our market in Banks Crossing has been very successful in creating a quality deli menu and driving both individual and corporate orders,” said Drew Echols, general manager at Jaemor Farms. “In order to help facilitate that growth, they needed more kitchen space. We believe moving this effort to our Alto location provides that space as well as additional reach across north Georgia.”

