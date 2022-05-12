The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Jackson County Jail deputy, John Pursley, 53, of Jefferson, after an altercation with an inmate.
Pursley, who turned himself into the Jackson County Jail, is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of violation of oath of public officer.
Sheriff Janis Mangum requested the GBI investigate a use of force incident that occurred inside the jail. The investigation indicated that deputy Pursley physically assaulted an inmate in the jail after an argument.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Jackson County District Attorney for prosecution.
The GBI report doesn't provide any details and Sheriff Mangum said no further comment was available from her department. But a previous JCSO incident report indicated an unnamed deputy had pushed a handcuffed inmate on May 4, resulting in the inmate having to gain his footing. The inmate them reportedly made a comment to the deputy, who then allegedly again pushed the inmate again.
A deputy later reviewed the incident on video and turned it over to investigators.
