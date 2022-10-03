Jackson County Community Outreach hosted its 22nd Annual Achievement Award Banquet at the Jefferson Civic Center on Oct. 1.
“It [is] an amazing situation that we’ve been able to be a 22 annual of these award banquets,” president Jim Scott said. “We’ve come now with appreciation for you, our donors, our sponsors, our friends, our neighbors, our prayer warriors.”
JCCO awards annual college scholarships to deserving area high school students planning to attend two or four-year colleges, as well as technical scholarships to students pursuing training in specific, needed skillsets at accredited technical colleges.
Since 1999, the organization has awarded 288 scholarships, totaling $324,500.
Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) commissioner Greg Dozier was the keynote speaker for the banquet, discussing how technical education can drive economic growth.
He also highlighted the successes of the technical system.
“This past year we had over 308 Jackson County residents graduate from our colleges,” he said. “This semester, we have over 790 residents enrolled in our colleges. 15 of our 22 technical colleges have someone from your community enrolled in it, that's pretty phenomenal.”
Scott presented Dozier with the Excellence Award later in the banquet.
The banquet also featured awards that honor heroes in the community, publicity chair Melody Herrington said.
“JCCO has the privilege to recognize and honor outstanding citizens who support and advance the public good either as part of their jobs, or those who step up to volunteer to do it for free,” she added.
• Andre Rollins, Commerce City Council member: Community Leadership Award
• Christina Thompson, Tree House family advocate: Humanitarian Award
• Julie Wehunt, Commerce High School senior: Young Adult of the Year Award
• Rosemary “Sam” McMillan, Visiting Angels Home Healthcare CNA: CNA Honor Award
• Tammy Pulliam, Northridge Health and Rehab CNA: CNA Honor Award
• Denise Backus, East Jackson High School counselor and career advisor: Unsung Hero Award
• Kay Shanahan, JCCO scholarship chair: President’s Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.