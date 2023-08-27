The Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) will sponsor its 23rd Annual Achievement Award Banquet fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Jefferson Civic Center. The Banquet Theme is "JACKSON COUNTY- Striving to a Balanced Economy."
The Keynote Speaker will be Scott McMurray, Deputy Commissioner, Georgia Quick Start, (TCSG).
Georgia Quick Start is a division of Technical College System of Georgia and provides customized workforce training for companies creating jobs in Georgia. This program is a key player in the ongoing economic growth of Georgia.
Commissioner McMurray will be introduced by Dr. Timothy McDonald, President, Lanier Technical College.
JCCO President Jim Scott and JCCO members are excited that commissioner McMurray will be our speaker for this event.
Traditional Table of (8) Sponsorship is are $500 and Endowment Fund sponsorships come with 2 tables of (8) plus preferred seating at $1,000-to $2,500 donations. The JCCO Endowment Fund supports our JCCO Tech College Scholarships.
