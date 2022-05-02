One-half acre lots could soon be the new minimum size for single-family housing in unincorporated Jackson County.
The Jackson County Planning Commission gave the green light to the 1/2 acre minimum at its April 28 meeting. If approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, the change could take place by summer.
In addition to increasing the minimum lot size, the JCPC also recommended doing away with open space subdivisions which some officials believe developers abused in order to get smaller building lots in the county. Single-family houses would also not be allowed in R-2 and R-3 zoning areas where multi-family housing is focused.
The zoning changes are part of an effort by county officials to lower the density of housing in unincorporated areas of the county to help take pressure off roads and schools. The county is currently under a one-year residential rezoning moratorium due to a heavy pressure of residential projects.
In addition to the lot size recommendation, the JCPC also recommended a heavier regulation of fencing materials, retaining wall slopes and to the slopes of detention ponds used to contain stormwater.
BRASELTON AREA PROJECT
In other action on April 28, the JCPC approved rezoning two tracts totaling 32 acres at 354 Tom White Rd., Braselton, for a business park with two smaller distribution centers of 190,000 sq. ft. and 205,000 sq. ft.
Another industrial project slated for Wayne Poultry Rd. was withdrawn before the meeting.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the JCPC approved:
• rezoning 2 acres at 4608 Winder Highway, Jefferson, for commercial use.
• rezoning 15.7 acres at 5259 Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, to A-R to divide the property into three tracts.
• rezoning 4.6 acres at 74 Garner Rd., Braselton, to A-R to divide the property into two tracts.
