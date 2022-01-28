The Pendergrass/North Jackson area continues to see a boom in industrial development projects with two additional large developments looking to locate off of Wayne Poultry Rd.
Both proposals went before the Jackson County Planning Commission on Jan. 27 with one getting a green light with the other had a recommendation to deny.
Hardie Real Estate Group got approval for a map amendment from commercial to industrial for 141 acres on Wayne Poultry Rd. near Holly Springs Rd. The project contemplates several warehouses on the property. If approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, the property will have to be rezoned before it's developed.
Another project of 197 acres on Old State Rd. near Wayne Poultry Rd. got a thumbs-down recommendation by the JCPC. Whoville Partners had asked for a map amendment from agricultural to industrial for the property. Several neighbors spoke in opposition to the project and the county planning staff had recommended denial due to environmental issue with area streams and traffic concerns.
The area around Pendergrass, both in the city limits and in unincorporated Jackson County, is seeing a surge of industrial development extending along the Hwy. 129 and Wayne Poultry Rd. corridors due to the proximity to I-85. The area abuts Jefferson's industrial area as well.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the JCPC:
• named Steve Wittry as its 2022 chairman, replacing Marty Clark who earlier resigned to run for a new seat on the BOC. Wittry is also running for a seat on the BOC. Carson Saville was named vice-chairman.
• approved a rezoning for 6 acres at 10447 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, from AR Farm to AR Residential to divid the property into two tracts.
• approved a rezoning of 7 acres at 467 McNeal Rd., Hoschton, from AR Farm to AR Residential to divide the property into two tracts.
• approved a rezoning of 35 acres at 2160 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, from Agricultural Fringe to AR Farm to divide the property into four large lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.