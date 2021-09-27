A major summer camp facility for children with special needs and their families could soon start construction in Jackson County.
The long-planned camp known as Camp Hooray is to be located on 79 acres in South Jackson and is part of the program of Extra Special People, Inc. of Watkinsville.
The camp got an enthusiastic thumbs-up by the Jackson County Planning Commission on Sept. 23 with a recommendation of approval for a special use permit for the property, located on Strickland Lane off of Jefferson River Rd. and New Kings Bridge Rd.
The idea behind the camp is to have full access for campers who have a variety of disabilities. At build-out, the camp would sever over 200 campers per week during the summer and would also be used on a weekly basis throughout the year.
Students from both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech have been involved in the concept designs for the camp. Several local organizations, including the Jefferson Rotary Club, have made donations to the camp.
ESP currently serves around 30 counties in the Northeast Georgia area with programs for those with disabilities, including around 50 children from Jackson County.
OTHER ACTION
In other action Sept. 23, the JCPC approved:
• rezoning 19 acres at 3110 Ila Rd. from A-2 to R-1 for a subdivision.
• rezoning 4 acres on Mauldin Rd. Jefferson to divide the property into two tracts.
• rezoning 5 acres on Chandler Bridge Rd. to divide the property into two tracts.
