Three proposed large-scale industrial projects got shot down by the Jackson County Planning Commission last week amid a public outcry over what many said was too much industrialization in the Jefferson area.
Among the items the JCPC recommended denial on was a controversial plan to located a 1-million square foot warehouse on Hwy. 129 north of Jefferson, part of which would destroy the Holder Plantation farm that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The board voted 4-0 to recommend denial of a map amendment request from GCP Development that would have opened the door for around 132 acres to be rezoned for industrial use. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the matter at its April meeting.
Around 20 people spoke in opposition to the request, including Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell. The property abuts the town's city limits and Howell said the project is within the city's "sphere of influence."
"It does impact the City of Jefferson and I believe it negatively impacts the City of Jefferson," Howell said.
The proposed project is located at a key entrance into Jefferson along old Hwy. 129 and the bypass. Much of that area has been designed for commercial development on the county's future land use map.
Most of those speaking against the proposal cited the historical value of the property and encroachment into a residential and rural area. But many also used the opportunity to complain in general about the boom of warehouse growth in the county.
One speaker suggested that warehouses were taking land that might be better used for manufacturing jobs, calling warehouse developments "low hanging fruit."
Noting the opposition, a spokesman for GCP Development asked the JCPC to table action on the map amendment proposal until April so his client could address concerns about the historic property. Tabling a vote is often routine and usually granted by the board. But in this instance, the JCPC decided to not postpone a vote and voted to kick the matter on to the BOC for final action.
QUARRY EXPANSION DENIED
In addition to recommending denial of that project, the JCPC also recommended denial of a plan by Vulcan Materials to expand a rock quarry on Valentine Industrial Parkway, just north of I-85 near Jefferson. The expansion would add 238 acres to the existing quarry. The county's planning staff had recommended approval of the project and the planning board itself was divided, voting 3-2 to deny a rezoning request and special use for the expansion. New JCPC chairman Carson Saville had to make the tie-breaking vote on the request.
Many of those who spoke in opposition to the project cited increased truck traffic problems and complained about current traffic jams at the nearby Hwy. 129 and I-85 exit. Several residents of The Heritage subdivision in Jefferson also complained about potential noise from the project, saying that tree-clearing between their subdivision and I-85 had already increased the noise level.
But Jimmy Fleming speaking for Vulcan there were a lot of misconceptions about the project, pointing out that the existing quarry is next to the interstate and that blasting at the site would only be once per week.
PENDERGRASS PROJECT
Caught up in the anti-industry discussion at the JCPC was a third industrial project on Pettijohn Rd. off of Wayne Poultry Rd. near Pendergrass. That proposal was for 151 acres to have 1.5 million square foot warehouse. The BOC gave approval for map amendments for the project last fall. Generally, map amendment approval is just a prelude to approving a final rezoning.
But last week, the JCPC voted down the proposed rezoning for the project after a number of citizens spoke against it. While most of those at the JCPC meeting weren't attending to discuss the Pettijohn Rd. project, a number of people spoke against it as being part of a growing industrialization in the county, something they said they opposed.
"The town's grown, it's doubled since I've been here," said Greg Bartek of Jefferson. "Like the others, I have a general concern with this type of business that comes in and that's not probably bringing in the revenue that we want from taxes and it's bringing in people from out of our city and out of our county, people who don't live here, and they don't care; we came here for a reason, to support our families, to support our community... I'm personally against it."
CAMPGROUND APPROVED
In the only action of approval last week, the JCPC voted to approve a special use permit for Crows Lake to allow for camping on the property. The lake is owned by BOC chairman Tom Crow and his family. No one spoke in opposition to the request.
