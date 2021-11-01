A map amendment change got the green-light from the Jackson County Planning Commission for a small parcel in Hoschton for a convenience store and mini-storage project.
The JCPC approved a map amendment change for .6 acres at 182 Julia Lane, Hoschton, from residential to commercial. That tract will join another tract for the project.
The map amendment change will now go before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for action, then back to the JCPC for a rezoning change.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the JCPC:
• recommended denial for a map amendment to pave the way for a small industrial park at 9615 Hwy. 53, Braselton. Developers had wanted to change the 16-acre site's future land use map from residential to industrial.
• approved a map amendment from conservation to rural for 6 acres at 10447 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, to divide the property into two parcels.
• approved a map amendment change from residential to agricultural/forestry for 35.5 acres at 2160 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, to divide the property.
