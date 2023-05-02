The Jackson County Planning Commission recommended denial of a special use permit for an event venue during its April 27 meeting.
Daisy and Adam Edwards sought the request to convert an existing building at the back of their property into an event venue.
The total property consists of 5.54 acres located at 7540 Hwy. 53 in Braselton.
Planning staff placed a number of conditions on the property for permit approval, including those that detail hours of operation, maximum capacity and improvements to Curk Roberts Rd. from Hwy. 53 to the property line for any new entrances.
“I don't think we have a clear picture of what we are trying to accomplish here,” planner Phil Page said about the request. “Just a blanket special use venue in somebody’s backyard — I think that’s a Pandora’s Box to a degree on a small cookie cutter-type piece of property.”
Planners also noted that it would be a “substantial amount of time” for improvements to Curk Roberts Rd., which would involve not only adhering to county standards but also coordinating with the Georgia Department of Transportation on Hwy. 53 improvements.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have the final say at its May 15 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 27, the planning commission:
• accepted the withdrawal of a special use permit request that would have allowed for an inert landfill at an organic waste disposal site located at 273 Elliott Smith Rd., Jefferson. The applicant pulled the request prior to the meeting due to community response.
• recommended approval of a map amendment for 3.07 acres at 6602 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton, to change the character area map from suburban to rural. The applicant wants to subdivide the property into two tracts for an additional manufactured home, with one manufactured home already on the property.
• recommended approval of a map amendment for 8 acres at 2277 Brock Rd., Athens, to change the character area map from agricultural to suburban and to change the future land use map from intensive agricultural to commercial. The applicant wants to continue commercial development on the property.
• recommended approval of a map amendment for 26.74 acres at 610 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, to change the character area map from rural to urban and to change the future land use map from residential and commercial to industrial. The applicant wants to build a shop and office space for an existing truck parking business.
• recommended approval of text amendments to the unified development code to enforce new rules and regulations implemented by Georgia House Bill 1405. Under the amendments, cases to be heard by the Board of Adjustment (BOA) must be advertised via the legal organ and posted signage on the property for a minimum of 30 days in advance, a change from the current 15 days. The change essentially puts the BOA on the same timeline as the planning commission. The text amendments also clarify that administrative variances denied by the public development director can be heard by the BOA via an appeal of an administrative decision application.
