The minimum lot size in unincorporated Jackson County would be 1/2 acre under a proposal to be presented to the Jackson County Planning Commission on April 28.
The 1/2 acre would be required for all lots in R-1 that have both public water and sewer. Projects that have public water but septic systems would have to be 3/4 acre minimum lots and projects that have both a well and septic would have to have 1.5 acres minimum lots.
The proposal also calls for doing away with open space subdivisions and to disallow single-family housing in R-2 and R-3 zoning areas.
In other code updates to be discussed April 28, the commission will consider new rules for fencing and storm water detention ponds.
The move to update the county's zoning codes is part of a larger effort to address the density of residential growth in the county. At one point, the county pondered having one-acre minimum lot sizes, but that ran into a lot of opposition due to the high cost of development it would have entailed.
Jackson County is currently under a one-year residential rezoning moratorium as its codes get updated and the county puts in place an impact fee system.
INDUSTRIAL REZONING ON AGENDA
Among other rezoning items on the commission's agenda, the board will consider rezoning 141 acres on Wayne Poultry Rd. near Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, from agricultural to light industrial.
The county's planning staff has recommended approval of the rezoning with several conditions.
On Tom White Rd., Braselton, East Group Properties is requesting a rezoning to light industrial on 41.5 acres for a business park with two distribution buildings.
