A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has reportedly been shot in West Jackson.
The shooting happened at a residence on Hwy. 124 near Publix around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
A second officer on the scene reportedly shot the suspect.
Few details are available, including the condition of the deputy.
Updates will be posted as they become available.
[crying] Prayers for the deputy, their family & colleagues. 🙏🏻😰
