Jackson County authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that occurred in Pendergrass on Aug. 3.
The vehicle appears to be a gold Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquis with a busted back glass. It appears to be a model from the 2000s.
