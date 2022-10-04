The Jackson County Sheriff's Office plans a firearms safety class on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Course content includes firearms safety, basic firearms operation and handouts on Georgia Law. Attendees are asked to bring a handgun and box of 50 target rounds for your caliber handgun.
You must be 21 years of age or older. The class is free and is limited to 30 participants.
Register online at www.JacksonCountySheriff.us. Print out the application under the "Forms" tab or pick-up your application at the sheriff's office and return the completed application.
This event will be held at the JCSO training room, 555 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
