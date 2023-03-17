The Jackson County School System has announced a trio of changes to district leadership positions, following the March Board of Education meeting.
JCSS announced Lisa Ellis as the new Director of Elementary Education, while Jason Wester will serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. The system also announced Taylor Blake as the new Director of School Nutrition.
Ellis is in her second year as the principal of Gum Springs Elementary School. Wester has served as the principal of Jackson County High School since 2019. Ellis and Wester will begin their new positions on July 1. The search for new principal hires will begin immediately.
“Mrs. Ellis and Mr. Wester have been huge assets to our school system, serving in a multitude of positions, most recently as principals of two of the largest schools within our county. I am looking forward to working with them in their new positions as they continue their work to benefit the students within our system,” Superintendent Philip Brown said. “We welcome Ms. Blake to Jackson County and look forward to relying on her expertise in school nutrition to ensure we provide our students with a variety of choices for school breakfast and lunch.”
Blake comes to the Jackson County School System after serving as the Assistant Director for School Nutrition for Forsyth County Schools. She previously served in Gwinnett County Schools as a Coordinator of Nutrition Support. She holds a degree from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and bachelors and masters degrees from Georgia State University. Blake will begin her new position April 10.
