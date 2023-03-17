The Jackson County School System has announced a trio of changes to district leadership positions, following the March Board of Education meeting.

JCSS announced Lisa Ellis as the new Director of Elementary Education, while Jason Wester will serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. The system also announced Taylor Blake as the new Director of School Nutrition.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.